Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news.

Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7.

Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now it seems he is even more worse off - so much so that he is going to get checked out by a doctor due to a pair of specific issues.

Maybe it will be helpful that due to the Thursday game, Wentz will have some extra time to heel before the 2-4 team's next outing.

But for now there are concerns about both an issue with Wentz’ throwing hand and his shoulder.

On Thursday night, Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for just 99 yards, and it appeared that he may have injured his throwing hand after bashing it on a Bears helmet while following through on a throw.

Wentz did not carry a game Injury designation going into Week 6, but he was listed as limited in the Monday and Tuesday's practice sessions due to what was labeled as a right shoulder injury.

Washington made Wentz its pinpointed trade target in the off-season, with the new QB now under heavy scrutiny … as is the Commanders organization. Coach Ron Rivera started the week by suggesting “quarterback” is the difference between his team and its three successful NFC East foes. … and on Thursday, capped the week with an emotional response to a published report published that claimed that it was Commanders owner Dan Snyder who made the decision to acquire Wentz via trade this offseason, not Rivera.

“That’s f——- bullshit,” Rivera said. “I'm the f--king guy that pulled out the sheets of paper, looked at the analytics, that watched the tape when we were freaking in Indianapolis, OK? And that's what pisses me off.

"Because the young man doesn't deserve to have that (criticism) all the time."

And now “the young man” is getting another look ... from … the doctor.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.