Carson Wentz Injury Update: How Hurt is Commanders QB for Washington at Bears on Thursday?

Carson Wentz does not carry an injury designation for tonight's game at Chicago. But that doesn't mean the Commanders QB is healthy.
The Washington Commanders made news this week involving quarterback Carson Wentz and criticism of his play - so much from Ron Rivera that the coach felt obliged to apologize.

But now another slice of news that figures to have impact on the Thursday night Week 6 game at the Chicago Bears and maybe beyond ...

Wentz was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury earlier in the week, but he did not carry an injury designation on Wednesday for tonight's game.

So Wentz is totally healthy? Not exactly, as NFL Network reports that he is dealing with a biceps tendon strain near the shoulder, an injury sustained in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Tight end Logan Thomas, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi and wide receiver Jahan Dotson are among those ruled out for the 1-4 Commanders. ... making it all the more important that Wentz needs to play - and play well, something that even Rivera acknowledged has been a problem (before the coach's "mea culpa'' apology.)

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns against Tennessee, but the ups and downs of his work in his first season in Washington continued when the team failed to get a TD despite having three plays from the 2-yard-line at the end of the fourth quarter ... the final one ending in an interception on the final play of the game.

Our Washington at Chicago gameday preview is here.

