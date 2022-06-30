Underrated Commanders: Who Employs Best New QB and WR Duo in NFL?

Expectations are low for Wentz and McLaurin as a new combo because of the uncertainty surrounding Wentz's ability.

The Washington Commanders quarterback room looks different than it did a year ago.

With the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz, the fate of Commanders aerial attack rests with Wentz ability to develop chemistry with Washington's receivers in arguably a make-or-break season for Wentz. The good news is, Washington's No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin signed a three-year extension to the delight of his teammates and the fanbase.

Connecting a new quarterback and receiver together was a winning formula for last season's Super Bowl champion.

The connection between Los Angeles Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp is undoubtedly a main reason the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy last season. The duo produced insane numbers on the field while also prioritizing bonding off the field in their first season together.

It paid off; Stafford's first year with the Rams was one of the best of his career while Kupp led the league in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) on the way to being named Offensive Player of the Year.

Both players are back for LA and will attempt to defend their Super Bowl LVI title (fourth-best odds at +1100) to become first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did in 2004 and 2005.

Despite playing with nine different starting quarterbacks, McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving in two of his first three seasons. The 26-year-old's 13.4 yards per target was third-highest in NFL last season. Expectations are low for Wentz and McLaurin as a new combo because of the uncertainty surrounding Wentz's ability ... If Wentz can provide stability to the Commanders' offense, he and McLaurin have a shot to surprise the league.