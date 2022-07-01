Top 25 Under 25: Did Commanders DE Chase Young Make the Cut?

The third-year defensive end is due for a big season in 2022.

When Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young entered the NFL, he was labeled as a future superstar in the league.

However, Young's not alone. With stars like Joe Burrow leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson shattering records, the NFL is in good hands for a long period of time.

The 33rd Team released their annual list on the best 25 players around the league under the age of 25.

Despite being the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Young failed to make the list.

Among the defensive linemen on the list were San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa, who ranked fifth, and Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who ranked 22nd.

Young's omission on the list likely has to do with his poor 2021 campaign, which ended in a torn ACL.

Before his injury, Young's play wasn't representative of what he displayed in his rookie season. He managed to record just 1.5 sacks and 21 tackles in nine games last season.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.