Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates: Should Commanders Make Blockbuster Trade?

The Washington Commanders want to contend this season, and while they don't have a pressing need in the secondary, one move in particular could put them on the map.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III says he won’t play under the franchise tag the Bengals put on him earlier this offseason. That means Bates is essentially trying to force the Bengals to trade him.

That’s an unfortunate turn of events for the defending AFC Champions, as Bates played a big role in the Bengals’ head-turning run last season.

Bates’ franchise tag is worth $12.9 million, but he hasn’t signed it. The former All-Pro had 88 tackles and an interception in 2021. At 25, he’s the type of young safety that could be worth a long-term deal, if the trade partner were willing to do so.

So, who might be interested? CBS Sports has some thoughts and broke down the eight most likely teams that would be interested in Bates.

CBS Sports made the case for trading for Bates below:

It's as simple as this: Ron Rivera is a defensive guy, and the weakest link on his otherwise feisty defense is the secondary, specifically safety. Washington has financial flexibility going into 2022, and depending on Carson Wentz's performance at quarterback, they could save tens of millions by resetting that spot in 2023. Bates would represent a monumental upgrade over current starters Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl, giving Rivera a true centerfielder.

The other teams that CBS Sports lists as potential trade partners are the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

While other teams might need Bates a little more, adding him to Washington would improve the Commanders' chances of contending in 2022.