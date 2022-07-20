Skip to main content

Bengals Star Safety Jessie Bates: Should Commanders Make Blockbuster Trade?

An unexpected trade in the secondary.

The Washington Commanders want to contend this season, and while they don't have a pressing need in the secondary, one move in particular could put them on the map.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III says he won’t play under the franchise tag the Bengals put on him earlier this offseason. That means Bates is essentially trying to force the Bengals to trade him.

That’s an unfortunate turn of events for the defending AFC Champions, as Bates played a big role in the Bengals’ head-turning run last season.

Bates’ franchise tag is worth $12.9 million, but he hasn’t signed it. The former All-Pro had 88 tackles and an interception in 2021. At 25, he’s the type of young safety that could be worth a long-term deal, if the trade partner were willing to do so.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

rivera dotson
Play

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Finds Similarities in NFL Transition

The Washington rookie compares Ron Rivera to Penn State coach

By Ethan Hurwitz15 hours ago
15 hours ago
antonio gandy-golden
Play

Surprise Cut: Antonio Gandy-Golden on Commanders Roster Bubble?

Antonio Gandy-Golden has just one catch in two seasons with Washington.

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
18 hours ago
usa_today_16605722.0
Play

Should Commanders Sign Steelers Pro Bowl LB For Camp?

Could a former Pro Bowler be on his way to Washington?

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
20 hours ago

So, who might be interested? CBS Sports has some thoughts and broke down the eight most likely teams that would be interested in Bates.

CBS Sports made the case for trading for Bates below:

It's as simple as this: Ron Rivera is a defensive guy, and the weakest link on his otherwise feisty defense is the secondary, specifically safety. Washington has financial flexibility going into 2022, and depending on Carson Wentz's performance at quarterback, they could save tens of millions by resetting that spot in 2023. Bates would represent a monumental upgrade over current starters Bobby McCain and Kamren Curl, giving Rivera a true centerfielder.

The other teams that CBS Sports lists as potential trade partners are the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

While other teams might need Bates a little more, adding him to Washington would improve the Commanders' chances of contending in 2022.

rivera dotson
News

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson Finds Similarities in NFL Transition

By Ethan Hurwitz15 hours ago
antonio gandy-golden
News

Surprise Cut: Antonio Gandy-Golden on Commanders Roster Bubble?

By Zach Dimmitt18 hours ago
usa_today_16605722.0
News

Should Commanders Sign Steelers Pro Bowl LB For Camp?

By Daniel Flick20 hours ago
Daron Payne, Johnathan Allen, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Defensive Line

By David Harrison21 hours ago
1237640297
News

Could Commanders Sign Cowboys Defensive Lineman?

By Arnav Sharma21 hours ago
Terry McLaurin | Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Madden 23 Ratings: What Did Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Earn?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 18, 2022
Robert Turbin
News

Washington Commanders Will Win NFC East, Says Former Cowboys RB

By Jeremy BrenerJul 18, 2022
mclaurin rivera
News

Washington 'Bold Prediction': Commanders Crush Cowboys, Win NFC East?

By David HarrisonJul 18, 2022