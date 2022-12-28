Browns Will 'Give Commanders Hell,' Says TE David Njoku

The Washington Commanders face a crucial game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, who don't have any playoff or draft implications for the weekend.

The Cleveland Browns (6-9) may be out of the playoff race in the AFC, but they have a clear goal this weekend when they face the Washington Commanders (7-7-1).

"We're going to put our best foot forward and give the Commanders hell," Browns tight end David Njoku said.

The Browns are coming into the game after taking a bad loss on Christmas Eve at home against the New Orleans Saints and the team is just 2-2 since Deshaun Watson's suspension ended earlier this month.

Because of the Watson trade, the Browns do not hold their first-round draft pick. Instead, the Houston Texans do. That means Cleveland doesn't get any incentive for losing this game.

That could spell disaster for the Commanders.

There usually isn't a threat bigger than a team with nothing to lose, and that's what the Browns pose this weekend. Meanwhile, there is far more on the line for Washington for this weekend's game.

A win moves the Commanders one step closer to clinching a playoff berth, while a loss likely means Washington loses control of its destiny.

And for a team whose only incentive is to "give hell," that could spell a recipe for doom if the Commanders don't give the Browns hell back.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here