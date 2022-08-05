Skip to main content

Turn For The Worst? Another Commanders TE Injured in Practice

Fifth-round rookie Cole Turner suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's practice.

The Washington Commanders tight end room has taken a couple hits since the beginning of training camp.

Starting tight end Logan Thomas is still recovering from his knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season, John Bates is also sidelined at the moment with a calf injury, and today, fifth-round rookie Cole Turner is joining them.

Turner held his hamstring after an early rep in team drills, according to our David Harrison.

With three tight ends out, Curtis Hodges and Sammis Reyes should see a lot of reps in practice for the foreseeable future.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Chalrles Leno Jr.
Play

Charles Leno Jr. Reveals Thoughts on New Commanders at Camp

Speaking with media after practice, the veteran lineman is happy with his new teammates, and how the offense is coming together.

By David Harrison1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Drew White, Linebacker, Commanders
Play

Commanders Sign NFL Vet DB, Cut Injured LB Drew White

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
18 hours ago
brit rg
Play

Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III: Bring Brittney Griner Home

Robert Griffin III played for Washington from 2012-15. .. and attended Baylor at the same time as Brittney Griner.

By Daniel Flick and Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Hodges and Reyes are in direct competition with one another for the final tight end spot should the team carry four tight ends on the roster.

After missing the earlier offseason practice sessions it was hard to gauge just what we should have expected from Reyes at training camp, but so far he's done better than I think most could have.

Meanwhile, Hodges, an undrafted free agent from Arizona State, has been holding his own as well after missing some time in the OTA and minicamp portions of the offseason.

While he's built a little smaller, Hodges has looked solid as a blocker so far and even had a nice transition from his initial block to a second-level defender helping spring a strong run in a team drill on Wednesday.

Either player could have the edge right now inside the room, but both of these young tight ends have made this group even more intriguing to watch than before.

Chalrles Leno Jr.
News

Charles Leno Jr. Reveals Thoughts on New Commanders at Camp

By David Harrison1 hour ago
Drew White, Linebacker, Commanders
News

Commanders Sign NFL Vet DB, Cut Injured LB Drew White

By Washington Football Staff18 hours ago
brit rg
News

Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III: Bring Brittney Griner Home

By Daniel Flick and Zach Dimmitt19 hours ago
Dax Milne, WR, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Stock Report: Two Tight Ends Fighting for Final Spot

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Marken Michel
News

Commanders Training Camp Stock Report: Who Needs to Pick Up The Pace?

By David Harrison22 hours ago
st-juste
News

Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste: More Playing Time in 2022?

By Ethan HurwitzAug 4, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Anthony Barr
News

Commanders Free Agent Target Anthony Barr Signs with Division Rival

By Jeremy BrenerAug 3, 2022 4:35 PM EDT
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Depth on Display and Curtis Samuel Returns

By David HarrisonAug 3, 2022 11:55 AM EDT