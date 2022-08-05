Turn For The Worst? Another Commanders TE Injured in Practice

The Washington Commanders tight end room has taken a couple hits since the beginning of training camp.

Starting tight end Logan Thomas is still recovering from his knee injury he suffered towards the end of last season, John Bates is also sidelined at the moment with a calf injury, and today, fifth-round rookie Cole Turner is joining them.

Turner held his hamstring after an early rep in team drills, according to our David Harrison.

With three tight ends out, Curtis Hodges and Sammis Reyes should see a lot of reps in practice for the foreseeable future.

Hodges and Reyes are in direct competition with one another for the final tight end spot should the team carry four tight ends on the roster.

After missing the earlier offseason practice sessions it was hard to gauge just what we should have expected from Reyes at training camp, but so far he's done better than I think most could have.

Meanwhile, Hodges, an undrafted free agent from Arizona State, has been holding his own as well after missing some time in the OTA and minicamp portions of the offseason.

While he's built a little smaller, Hodges has looked solid as a blocker so far and even had a nice transition from his initial block to a second-level defender helping spring a strong run in a team drill on Wednesday.

Either player could have the edge right now inside the room, but both of these young tight ends have made this group even more intriguing to watch than before.