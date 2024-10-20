Commander Country

Commanders Defense Shines Again With Emmanuel Forbes Interception

The Washington Commanders capitalized on their defensive prowess with a second interception in the first quarter.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders continued to assert their defensive dominance with a second interception in the first quarter, this time courtesy of cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. Forbes made a spectacular play, picking off a pass from Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton and giving Washington yet another opportunity to capitalize on the momentum.

With the interception in hand, the Commanders began their next drive at the Panthers’ 45-yard line, a prime position to add to their lead. Stepping in for the injured Jayden Daniels is veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, who will look to make an immediate impact as he takes the reins of the offense. Mariota's experience and playmaking ability could prove crucial as the Commanders aim to extend their lead against Carolina.

Meanwhile, Daniels remains in the locker room, undergoing X-rays on his ribs, leaving his status for the remainder of the game uncertain. The Commanders will be looking to maintain their defensive intensity while hoping for good news on their rookie quarterback. With Mariota at the helm and a favorable field position, Washington is poised to build on their early success and keep the pressure on the Panthers.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders vs. Panthers Second Quarter Live Game Updates

• Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB

• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News