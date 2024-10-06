Commanders Head Coach on First Half vs. Browns
As the Washington Commanders lead the Cleveland Browns 24-6, head coach Dan Quinn offered his thoughts on what has worked and what the team needs to improve for the second half of the game.
Quinn praised the Commanders' defense for frustrating the Browns' offense but pointed out adjustments were still necessary to secure the win. "You know this is a tough group, so we gotta have change-ups—covers, pressures—and I think the 3rd down really is the real goal for the second half," he explained. His focus remains on keeping the Browns off balance, forcing them into difficult third-down situations where they've struggled to convert. The defensive unit's ability to confuse and stifle the Browns offense has been key so far but sustaining that pressure will be key in the second half.
On the offensive side, Quinn emphasized the importance of consistency. "I think number one we get the offense going," Quinn said. "We had some shots and some big plays, but just some more consistency certainly on 3rd down, and we're able to do that."
As Washington looks to build on their first-half success, Quinn's strategy revolves around making defensive adjustments and finding ways to capitalize on third-down opportunities. With the Browns' offense struggling to find a rhythm, Quinn's plan to keep them on their heels with varied pressures and coverage changes could be key to Washington's success in the second half.
