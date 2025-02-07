Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns massive praise from Hall of Fame quarterback at NFL Honors
Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner had high praise for Jayden Daniels’ performance this season before the NFL Honors ceremony. Known for his sharp analysis of quarterbacks, Warner was particularly impressed by the Washington Commanders quarterback’s poise, maturity, and deep understanding of the game.
"I thought he was phenomenal," Warner said. "His poise and understanding from start to finish—it was just fun to watch. You appreciate all the things he did well this year, and I’m excited to see the rest of his career unfold," Warner added of the Commanders rookie.
Warner’s words echoed the sentiments of many who watched Daniels’ rise this season. The Washington quarterback showcased a rare combination of athletic talent, decision-making, and calmness under pressure. His ability to read defenses, make adjustments at the line of scrimmage, and deliver accurate throws in key moments became a defining part of his game.
What stood out most was Daniels’ advanced football IQ, especially for a rookie. He demonstrated an impressive grasp of the offensive scheme and made quick, on-the-fly adjustments with ease. That kind of awareness and adaptability is typically seen in veteran quarterbacks, not first-year players.
After leading his team to multiple victories, Daniels has earned recognition not only from fans and analysts but also from Hall of Famers like Warner.
With a standout rookie season behind him and high expectations ahead, Daniels appears well on his way to a bright future in the NFL. Warner’s endorsement is just the latest sign off that the young quarterback is destined for stardom.
READ MORE: Hall of Famer weighs in on Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' Rookie of the Year chances
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels picks his five favorite plays from amazing rookie year
• Commanders linked to Seahawks' star DK Metcalf in trade idea
• Commanders could get better weapons for Jayden Daniels this offseason
• 'No one' from the NFL Players' Association wants an 18th regular season game