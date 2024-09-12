Commander Country

Commanders Jayden Daniels Receives Average Week 1 Grade

Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels received a C grade from CBS Sports expert in his latest review of the next generation of young QBs.

Olivier Dumont

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on after he lost his helmet against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on after he lost his helmet against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels comes with plenty of fanfare and high expectations, which in turn, places him under the microscope for the entire regular season.

In one of his latest features for CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso graded seven of the next generation of quarterbacks, giving Daniels' Week 1 debut performance a C Grade. Here's what Trappasso had to say in his summary:

"Such a conservative game plan for an Air Raid offensive coordinator and a quarterback with Daniels' skill set, but maybe it was simply because it was his first start in the NFL. The athleticism was on full display throughout, and I like how Daniels rarely hesitated to run. The throwing left more to be desired, although he didn't make bad decisions. There was just a lack of the spectacular we grew accustomed to seeing last season at LSU."

READ MORE: Commanders’ Week 1 Loss Shows Need for Aggression

Trapasso does lay out a fair assessment of Daniels' Week 1 showing, particularly highlighting his production on the ground. But it's not like we should act entirely surprised that Daniels didn't produce spectacularly with his new offense considering he's now in an entirely new system with a completely different set of wide receivers around him.

Chemistry will take time to build between Daniels and his new teammates, as well as playing under new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Daniels completed 70.8 percent of his 24 pass attempts for 184 passing yards while rushing a total of 16 times for an additional 88 yards and two touchdowns. And the most important wrinkle Trapasso highlights, is that Daniels did not make bad decisions, resulting in zero interceptions.

Although Daniels received a C grade for Week 1, it could very well be higher following his Week 2 performance against a New York Giants Defense that's ranked 21st in passing yards allowed per game (201) and conceded 21 points against the Minnesota Vikings offense to start the season (the Vikings defense secured a Pick-6 to make it 28-6). To say this is a favorable matchup for Daniels is a big understatement.

READ MORE: Commanders Release First Injury Report Before Giants Game

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Follow Olivier on Twitter.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders Make Roster Additions Before Giants Game

Commanders Coach Sounds Off on Jayden Daniels' Debut

One Concern Arises After Commanders' Jayden Daniels Debut

NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss?

Published
Olivier Dumont

OLIVIER DUMONT

Olivier Dumont is a graduate of SUNY Rockland Community College, where he was the Sports Editor of the Outlook. After obtaining his Associate of Liberal Arts degree, he transferred to both Hunter and Baruch Colleges as part of the CUNY Baccalaureate Program for Unique and Interdisciplinary Studies. He graduated with a BA degree with a concentration in Sports Journalism.

Home/News