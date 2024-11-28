Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Talks Resilience and Growth
After a tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels shared his thoughts on the challenges of his first NFL season.
While the defeat was disappointing, Daniels remained focused on adapting to the professional level and highlighted the unity within the Commanders locker room.
When discussing the adjustments required for a longer season, Daniels emphasized the differences between college and the NFL, explaining how Washington has helped him navigate the transition.
Daniels was asked whether he felt he had hit the “rookie wall,” a term often associated with the physical and mental fatigue that comes during a player’s first NFL season. Daniels admitted he wasn’t entirely sure how to define the concept but acknowledged the adjustment to the league's schedule.
“I mean, I don't know. Obviously, it's longer, so it's different. It's just stuff getting used to, like usually right now in college the season's about the end ", Daniels said. "Our season, it's just starting, somewhere like the second half of the season. So, I mean, that's different, but I don't really know the definition of a rookie wall. I just know that NFL season is longer [than] college.”
To handle the increased demands, Daniels said he has leaned on Washington's veterans and teammates with prior experience in similar situations.
“I mean, just learn on the fly, learn from people that been in my position before,” Daniels said.
Despite the challenges of recent weeks, Daniels praised the Commanders' locker room for its unwavering support and camaraderie.
“Yeah, I mean, I think it's just a special group of guys that like to be around each other and have each other's backs,” Daniels said. “So, win, lose or draw we're always here for each other and we're not pointing fingers, we're not turning on each other. I mean, the locker room is pretty strong to me.”
As the season enters its later stages, Daniels’ words reflect a quarterback focused on growth and perseverance. While the journey may not be easy, his determination to adjust to the professional game and the bond he shares with his teammates are strong indicators of his potential to lead Washington in the years to come.
Daniels will look to get back on track and will have a great chance to do so in the Commanders' upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
