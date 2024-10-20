Commanders' Rookie TE Scores TD to Extend Lead in Second Half
The second half is underway at Northwest Stadium, and the Washington Commanders are looking to build on their strong first-half performance. Rookie tight end Ben Sinnott made an immediate impact, capping the opening drive of the half with a three-yard touchdown catch on his very first career target extending the lead 34-0.
With starter Jayden Daniels watching from the sidelines, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has stepped up impressively. He’s found his rhythm, completing all five of his passes for 44 yards and adding an 11-yard scramble that demonstrated his mobility and ability to extend plays. Mariota's confidence is evident, and his performance is helping Washington maintain their momentum.
The combination of Sinnott's touchdown and Mariota's efficient play has energized the team and the fans, as the Commanders continue to assert their dominance in this game. With the game now in the second half, Washington is off to a strong start and looks to keep the pressure on the Panthers' defense as they aim to finish with the win.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders
• Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB
• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever