Commander Country

Commanders' Rookie TE Scores TD to Extend Lead in Second Half

The Washington Commanders kicked off the second half strong, extending their lead with rookie tight end Ben Sinnott’s touchdown.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The second half is underway at Northwest Stadium, and the Washington Commanders are looking to build on their strong first-half performance. Rookie tight end Ben Sinnott made an immediate impact, capping the opening drive of the half with a three-yard touchdown catch on his very first career target extending the lead 34-0.

With starter Jayden Daniels watching from the sidelines, backup quarterback Marcus Mariota has stepped up impressively. He’s found his rhythm, completing all five of his passes for 44 yards and adding an 11-yard scramble that demonstrated his mobility and ability to extend plays. Mariota's confidence is evident, and his performance is helping Washington maintain their momentum.

The combination of Sinnott's touchdown and Mariota's efficient play has energized the team and the fans, as the Commanders continue to assert their dominance in this game. With the game now in the second half, Washington is off to a strong start and looks to keep the pressure on the Panthers' defense as they aim to finish with the win.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

 Zach Ertz Scores Touchdown To Cap Dominate First Half For Commanders

• Commanders Coach Still Believes in Struggling Young CB

• Commanders QB Embraces the Challenges of the Media Attention

• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury on Why Offenses Are Moving More Than Ever

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News