The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things.

Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things.

And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future.

“I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The Athletic as he enters today's meeting with the Giants with 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. “Now I’m capitalizing on my opportunities getting the quarterback.”

The prospect of Payne staying in Washington beyond 2022 has never seemed highly likely, in large part because of the money already being spent on this D-line. The Commanders are, however, “hopeful” they can keep Payne, the outlet reports.

Are these empty words? Or is there a plan for Payne, 25, to remain?

He is presently playing out his fifth-year option season and is on track for free agency in March, something the Commanders could have avoided with the right offer earlier. But something else happened "early'' that is working out for all involved. Washington opened 1-4 and yet stayed the course, opting to not bail on Payne by trading him at the deadline.

And now? Washington is making a push for the playoffs in 2022, and while prized D-line teammate Chase Young still isn't available to play, the Alabama product Payne is a powerful force ...

In games now. Maybe in the playoff later. And certainly when he become one of 2023’s top NFL free agents.

One would think Washington had a future contractual plan for Payne and Young and the rest when the franchise committed premium picks to premium players. That plan would, logically, be to pay them in a premium way. ... which is what a Washington "source'' is now talking about.

On the field, Payne is doing more than talking.

