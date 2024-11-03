Commanders vs. Giants Live Game Updates
After a two-week home stand at Northwest Stadium, the Washington Commanders are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 9. The last time these rivals faced off in Week 2, the Commanders clinched a 21-18 victory, and they’re looking to repeat that success.
Riding high from a last-second win against the Chicago Bears, Commanders are hungry for another win. This week's victory would mark their first 7-2 record since 1996.
As Washington gears up for this divisional matchup, they’re looking to capitalize on the Giants’ struggles; New York currently sits at 2-6. A win against their division rivals could enhance their playoff prospects and further solidify their status as contenders in the NFC East.
PREGAME:
- Commanders Inactives: RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback), S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas
- Gaints Inactives: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, P Jamie Gillan, G Jake Kubas, DT Jordan Riley, CB Tre Hawkins, QB Tommy DeVito (emergency third quarterback)
