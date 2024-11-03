Commander Country

Commanders vs. Giants Live Game Updates

The Commanders are looking to secure their second win against the New York Giants this season.

Joanne Coley

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98)chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98)chases during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After a two-week home stand at Northwest Stadium, the Washington Commanders are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 9. The last time these rivals faced off in Week 2, the Commanders clinched a 21-18 victory, and they’re looking to repeat that success.

Riding high from a last-second win against the Chicago Bears, Commanders are hungry for another win. This week's victory would mark their first 7-2 record since 1996.

As Washington gears up for this divisional matchup, they’re looking to capitalize on the Giants’ struggles; New York currently sits at 2-6. A win against their division rivals could enhance their playoff prospects and further solidify their status as contenders in the NFC East.

PREGAME:

- Commanders Inactives: RB Brian Robinson Jr., QB Jeff Driskel (emergency third quarterback), S Darrick Forrest, TE Colson Yankoff, LB Dominique Hampton, T Cornelius Lucas

- Gaints Inactives: WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, P Jamie Gillan, G Jake Kubas, DT Jordan Riley, CB Tre Hawkins, QB Tommy DeVito (emergency third quarterback)

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

