Dallas Cowboys Defenders Leaves Game vs. Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are looking to take down the Dallas Cowboys, and the NFC East rivalry is being played in D.C. Despite the two-game skid, the Commanders entered the game as a hefty favorite.
With the Cowboys being 3-7, this game posed a perfect opportunity for the Commanders to get on the right side of the win column. Dallas is playing without a handful of their star players. And another key defender had to exit the game.
According to Jean Slater, Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston left the contest due to dehydration, and is questionable to return in the second half.
"Cowboys DE Chauncey Golston is out of the game with dehydration. Return is questionable," Slater reported.
The Commanders lead the Cowboys 9-3 late in the third quarter, as they need to capture some momentum moving forward, and a big finish to this contest could help them accomplish such.
The Cowboys have made this game an ugly one and are looking scrap out an upset victory.
