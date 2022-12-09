Cowboys' Jerry Jones Calls Commanders' Dan Snyder Investigation 'Stupid' & 'Politically Biased'

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are often characterized as big rivals. But in this case, the two foes have found the same side of the coin.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is labeling the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform investigation claiming to confirm the alleged "toxic workplace'' overseen by Commanders owner Dan Snyder and the franchise.

"I hope our fans see how politically biased this report is,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “This report doesn't even come out if the Republicans were in Congress. ... It's that stupid.''

The 79-page report released Thursday names Snyder responsible for creating a "toxic workplace" environment within the Commanders organization.

The Republican Oversight Committee has indeed called this a “sham investigation” that was “an egregious waste of taxpayer-funded resources.”

"My point is there is bias all the way through," Jones said. "There are stories behind the stories.''

With the Democrat-led House of Representatives changing to a Republican majority at the start of the new year, the investigation won't continue.

As for Snyder, rumors surrounding a potential sale of the Commanders could happen within the next few months after years of scandals and poor public relations surrounding him and the franchise.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

