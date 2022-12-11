Cowboys Survive Against Texans; Eagles Dominate vs. Giants: NFC East Roundup

The Washington Commanders were on the couch this week enjoying their bye, but the rest of the NFC East was in action with playoff implications.

The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) made a statement after stomping on the New York Giants (7-5-1) at MetLife Stadium. Philadelphia scored a touchdown on each of its first three drives to take a 21-0 lead and cruised from there. Quarterback Jalen Hurts found the end zone three times - two in the air, one on the ground - and further established his MVP campaign.

Meanwhile in Arlington, the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) are breathing a huge sigh of relief after a come-from-behind 27-23 win against the league-worst Houston Texans (1-11-1). The Cowboys trailed for most of the game, but Dak Prescott led an 11-play, 98-yard drive that ended in an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown to take the lead with less than a minute to go.

With the results today, the Commanders and Giants now have identical 7-5-1 records, but Washington has the tiebreaker over New York due to a higher divisional win percentage. But next week, the tie will be broken when the Giants visit the Commanders to settle the score in primetime on Sunday Night Football.

