Could Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Sign With Rival Commanders in Free Agency?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is a free agent this offseason. Can the Washington Commanders make a play to sign him?

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is in the first few days of his offseason as he ponders where he may play next season.

As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Schultz faces a lot of uncertainty for the next few months.

He played this past season on the franchise tag for the Cowboys, earning $10.9 million for his salary but his return to Dallas is uncertain, especially after the team saw two rookies, Blake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, see significant playing time this year.

That means Schultz could be looking for a new home, and the Washington Commanders make a ton of sense.

The Commanders are looking for slightly more production from the position after Logan Thomas struggled with injury this year. There are also rumors that the team is planning to cut Thomas this offseason, which would certainly put the Commanders in the market for a receiving tight end.

Schultz might also be the best tight end on the market next to Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins) and Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars), but both are more likely to sign with their respective teams than test the open market.

If Schultz takes the leap and plays for the Commanders next season, he'll be able to stick it to his former Cowboys team for not giving him the extension he deserved last year.

