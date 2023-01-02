Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

JAN 2 COMMANDERS PLAY COWBOYS LATE The Washington Commanders will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, the NFL announced today.

The NFC East games are the only games not on the west coast slated for the later time slot.

Sunday Night Football will be between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on NBC.

JAN 1 COMMANDERS ELIMINATED The day started with the Washington Commanders controlling their own playoff destiny, but it ended in the worst outcome possible.

By virtue of the wins from the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, the Commanders are eliminated from the playoffs.

At 7-8-1, the Commanders hold the 10th seed in the NFC with no chance of getting in the top 7.

JAN 1 WENTZ WOBBLY Carson Wentz is the "new'' Commanders starter today ... and it isn't working.

He has opened 2 of 6 for 13 yards with two interceptions in a little more than a quarter.

That's right. At home against the Browns, Wentz has ... two completions. And two interceptions.

And some in the audience at FedEx are already chanting for a change to Taylor Heinicke.

DEC 31 CURL DOUBTFUL; APKE, PATTERSON ELEVATED VS. BROWNS The Washington Commanders are elevating running back Jaret Patterson and cornerback Troy Apke from the practice squad.

The moves come after Antonio Gibson was ruled out and Kam Curl's status was switched to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Commanders host the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

DEC 30 CHARLES LENO NAMED NFLPA COMMUNITY MVP Washington Commanders offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the Week 17 NFLPA Community MVP.

He pledged more than $90,000 in donations, gifts and experiences through his foundation's work during the "25 Days of Leno Claus" initiative.

Leno has also been named the Commanders' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, where the winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors in February.

DEC 28 CARSON WENTZ STARTING FOR COMMANDERS Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he needed to speak with his team before making a final decision on his starting quarterback moving forward.

With reports coming out Wednesday morning, it appears he has done so and has made the decision to move back to quarterback Carson Wentz as the team's starter.

The Commanders host the Cleveland Browns this weekend, with a playoff-clinching scenario in play.

DEC 26 JOSH NORMAN WORKS OUT FOR PANTHERS The Carolina Panthers are bringing in cornerback Josh Norman for a workout.

Norman, 35, played four seasons with Washington from 2016-19, but his first NFL home was in Carolina.

Norman made the 2015 Pro Bowl in his final season with the Panthers, where the team went all the way to Super Bowl 50 before losing to the Denver Broncos.

If signed, Norman would replace budding star Jaycee Horn, who broke his wrist Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

DEC 24 HEINICKE BENCHED FOR WENTZ The Washington Commanders are changing quarterbacks.

After two consecutive turnovers in the fourth quarter and a 16-point deficit, the Commanders are inserting Carson Wentz into the game for Heinicke.

Heinicke's day ends with 13 completions on 18 attempts for 166 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

DEC 21 COMMANDERS SENDING 4 TO PRO BOWL The Washington Commanders will be well-represented at this year's Pro Bowl Games.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who surpassed 1000 yards for the season on Sunday against the New York Giants, was the lone offensive starter.

On defense, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen made it for the second straight year.

The Commanders will also be represented by punter Tress Way and special teams ace Jeremy Reaves.

Daron Payne and Montez Sweat have been named as alternates.

DEC 18 CHASE YOUNG OUT VS. GIANTS The team, media, and the fans have all been wondering when defensive end Chase Young might make his debut.

Young hasn't stepped on the playing field once as a member of the Commanders' defense.

Yet that unit has been the bright spot on a team with their playoff destiny in hand.

Hopes of getting No. 99 on the field this weekend against the New York Giants have all but evaporated according to reports on Sunday morning, however.

Now, everyone will turn towards Washington's road contest against the San Francisco 49ers to see if maybe that's when Chase gets on the field for the first time in over a year.

DEC 17 COMMANDERS MAKE 2 MOVES AHEAD OF GIANTS GAME The Washington Commanders are activating offensive lineman Wes Martin and clearing defensive lineman Efe Obada ahead of their Sunday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.

Obada was questionable with a finger injury, but he'll suit up against the Giants. Martin has not made an appearance for the Commanders since Week 4.

DEC 12 CARSON WENTZ BACK The Washington Commanders are activating Carson Wentz from injured reserve today.

Wentz last played in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears where he broke his thumb and required surgery. In a corresponding move, the team placed offensive lineman Tyler Larsen on injured reserve.

DEC 8 WR ODELL BECKHAM JR. DOESN'T GET DALLAS DEAL DONE It's been reported the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants were two of the front-runners to gain the services of free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

After leaving his visit with Dallas without a contract offer, however, it appears if he does return to the NFC East it'll have to be with New York who the Washington Commanders face next weekend.

Even if Beckham signed with the Giants, it would be unreasonable to expect he'd be ready to play next Sunday night.

Reportedly, the reason no offer was made is out of concerns he may not be available at all in 2022. Making it less likely Washington will see it's old divisional foe, this season.

DEC 6 LENO NAME WPMOY NOMINEE All 32 teams named one player to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. This season, that honor for Washington belongs to offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr.