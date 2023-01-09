Dan Snyder No-Show: Why’d Commanders Owner Skip Cowboys Finale?

Commanders owner Dan Snyder might have missed attending his last game as the team's owner and might have missed a chance to say “goodbye.” Why?

It was “Dallas Week” and “Sonny Jurgensen Day” and it was one last look at the 2022 Washington Commanders …

Oh, and it was a resounding win over the hated Dallas Cowboys.

Where was Dan Snyder?

An NFL owner no-showing his team's final game of the season is … unusual.

But in that sense, Snyder’s absence might be the perfect capper on his unsuccessful reign as the Washington boss.

Washington hosted Dallas at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon and won, 26-6. The Commanders’ upset of the Cowboys, finishing the regular season with a victory, featured a first look at rookie QB Sam Howell and a chance to share in the relative joy.

But the team's owner was not in attendance.

It is fair to note that Snyder not being at the Commanders vs. Cowboys game, as reported by ESPN, might have been the result of any number of things - and we certainly hope there is no crisis that prevented his attendance.

But co-owner Tanya Snyder, Dan’s wife, was in attendance amid efforts from the beleaguered Snyders to explore the consideration of the sale of the franchise.

That sale - which some push from the NFL itself - could possibly happen this offseason, which would mean Dan Snyder might have missed attending his last game as the team's owner and might have missed a chance to say “goodbye.”

And, frankly, maybe a chance for an unhappy fan base to say “good riddance.”

