Despite Adding FAs Like LB Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders Offseason Graded Low
The Washington Commanders made big moves in about every facet this past offseason. New ownership, new general manager and even a roster overhaul. Both sides of the ball will look quite different.
Mixing in youth with veteran experience, the Commanders have plenty to like rolling into the 2024 NFL season. With Jayden Daniels taking over under center as a rookie -- with both proven and young weapons -- the Commanders' offense could be stronger.
The same goes for the defense, they made a key signing in Bobby Wagner, adding to a strong defense with a mix of rookie talents.
"(Frankie) Luvu and Wagner are a fun combination that could turn linebacker into a strength if Wagner has more left in the tank."- Seth Walder, ESPN
ESPN's Seth Walder graded offseason moves made by each of the 32 teams in the NFL, giving the Commanders a C+ and leaving them in the middle of the pack. Of course, he listed the team's biggest move as drafting Daniels -- which is the key to building an eventual Super Bowl-contending team.
"The Commanders are headed in a new direction with a new coach and, most importantly, a new quarterback in Daniels. How they fare will largely hinge on Daniels' performance, though we're primarily judging how they have elected to build the team around him," Walder wrote.
Evidently, building around Daniels and a team to fit his and Kliff Kingsbury's offense should be the primary focus now. Having a strong defense to back him up is equally as important. While Daniels develops, the team can spend time analyzing needs and fits while starting to address them.
"The team made a slew of midlevel free agency moves to improve the roster, signing [Dorance] Armstrong, center Tyler Biadasz, guard Nick Allegretti, linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, quarterback Marcus Mariota, running back Austin Ekelerand safety Jeremy Chinn," Walder continued. "Luvu and Wagner are a fun combination that could turn linebacker into a strength if Wagner has more left in the tank. And Armstrong is a solid edge rusher who recorded a better-than-average 18% pass rush win rate last season."
The roster will look much, much different and there's still plenty of room to continue making moves and building a solid roster around the young quarterback. Something he does need, though, and still lacks, is a strong offensive line. Keeping Daniels' jersey clean is ideal to him being able to develop and get quality reps throughout a long season.
"The Commanders have the second-most cap space in the league (and third-most in 2025) and should have used some of those resources on the offensive line. Of their five projected starters on the depth chart -- Brandon Coleman, Allegretti, Biadasz, Sam Cosmi and Andrew Wylie -- only Cosmi qualified and had an above-average pass block win rate at his position last season. That's not ideal for a rookie quarterback," Walder wrote.
It'll be something to watch, but the new-look Commanders will have a fresh feeling around them and will have the season to declare themselves. Maybe a new scheme helps the offensive line and the team overall could improve from its four-win season a year ago.
Any improvement from last season will be seen as a victory, and the team will have cap space and another draft to address any further needs as they can analyze what they need within their team.
