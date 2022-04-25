Commanders Draft: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey Provides Instant Depth

After being one of the best players at the Senior Bowl, Winfrey followed that up at the Combine running a 4.89 40 time. The Oklahoma Sooner continues to impress and continues to move up draft boards.

Perrion Winfrey Da'Ron Payne Jonathan Allen

The 2022 NFL Draft is four days away. How would be fit in Washington?

Well with Da'Ron Payne, Montez Sweat, Efe Obada, and Daniel Wise playing on expiring contracts this season, Winfrey makes sense long term. If the Commanders want another playmaker on the defensive line, Winfrey is a compelling day-two option.

Pass Game

Winfrey has an explosive first step off the ball and gets on top of linemen quickly.

He can play multiple positions along the line including 0-5 tech. He has very good power and can get to the linemen's chest with his long arms which have them on their heels. He has shown his strength and ability to push the pocket even when he is double-teamed. In fact, in some cases, he has been able to push the double team into the quarterback.

He shows good hip flexibility, which allows Oklahoma to use him both in the interior and the outside. Winfrey gets wide at times when he is twisting and stunting, negating the impact of such moves. When he uses his quick hands properly, they cause problems for opposing blockers. He needs work on his technique though because there have been plenty of occasions in which he's just aimlessly running into linemen without any purpose. That, of course, can be fixed with coaching.

Winfrey also needs to do a better job of playing more under control as he gets sloppy and gets in positions that negatively affect him. For example, playing so out of control that he has trouble changing direction. He is an Ideal 3 technique defensive lineman at the next level.

Jack Del Rio Ron Rivera Martin Mayhew

Run Game

Winfrey's overall athleticism and lateral agility are rare for an interior lineman.

He has very good range and pursuit and can make tackles on the perimeter. For a large human being, he has very good closing speed. In fact, his quick feet and excellent short-area quickness, allowing him to pass through multiple gaps. He is a high motor guy who plays like his hair is on fire.

Where Winfrey struggles is letting linemen get to his chest before him. He needs to work on his punch timing. Even though Winfrey has very good power, he struggles with combo blocks on reach blocks where he can be moved around. He needs to play through contact better in these situations to really maximize his potential.

This is something that can probably be fixed since he does play through contact well when he is only blocked by a single lineman. Winfrey can stack and shed but will need to gain more weight/muscle at the next level to do it consistently.

Bottom Line

Winfrey is an explosive three-technique player who just needs some refinement and some work in the weight room to really maximize his potential. His overall athletic profile and skillset can make him one of the best defensive tackles in the league.