NFL Draft: Is Central Michigan OL Fit For Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have an abundance of holes entering the NFL Draft, with the team in need of upgrades at cornerback, linebacker, offensive line, and wide receiver.

With the departure of Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers, Washington is rebuilding their offensive line.

Could the Commanders take a flier on Central Michigan offensive lineman Luke Goedeke?

Goedeke was the Chippewas’ right tackle and played opposite Austrian-born Bernhard Raimann, who is drawing buzz as a first-round possibility. The Commanders hosted Goedeke for a top-30 visit earlier this month.

Let's take a look at the Central Michigan offensive lineman and whether he would fit the Commanders' plans on protecting Carson Wentz.

Athletic Ability, Body Type, Versatility

For an offensive lineman listed at 6-5, 311 pounds, Goedeke is a solid athlete. He has a good frame to play the tackle position but might gave to add weight if he is kicked inside to guard. A right tackle in his time in Central Michigan, Goedeke will most likely be asked to convert to guard due to having less than ideal arm length.

Pass Blocking

Goedeke has a solid first step as he gets into his 45-degree sets. It does appear that long arm rushers will give him problems though. He does not always time his punch well. He has good independent hand usage, along with good technique and knee bend. Looks for work when he is not occupied by rushers. He can be beaten by speed rushers. At times he can be put on skates when rushers convert speed to power, and he is not fully into his set, but that's something a coaching staff can work on with technique.

Run Blocking

After being a two-year starter inside Central Michigan's zone-heavy run scheme, Goedeke can certainly get a push in the run game. He has proven to have the ability to roll his hips and drive his man off the ball. He has the movement skills and agility to get out in front of running back screens. He can also get downfield and land blocks on second-level defenders. Goedeke has the ability to pull on counters and trap plays.

Smarts, Awareness, Competitiveness, Durability

Goedeke is a smart player and can recognize a multitude of blitz packages. He can pick blitzes after peeling off his man. He is a competitive blocker and will give defenders an extra shove after the whistle. Goedeke has a little bit of an injury history on his resume, including missing all of 2020 with a knee injury. He missed three games this past season.

Bottom Line

A transfer from Division III Wisconsin Stevens-Point, Goedeke has certainly flown under the radar while his more heralded teammate gets all the headlines. Goedeke is a talented player in his own right. His best position at the next level will be at guard, where he can cover up his deficiencies by moving in space. He has the natural ability and potential to be a starter for any team even if that means not right away. Goedeke should be drafted sometime on Day 3.