Commanders Host Kenneth Walker III: Future 1-2 Punch at Running Back?

Kenneth Walker III is one of the top running backs in this year's NFL Draft.

After posting two underwhelming seasons at Wake Forest, Walker transferred to Michigan State. From there, he broke out his junior year with 1,646 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns on the season.

Those dazzling numbers attained him a 2021 All-Big Ten selection, 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year, the Walter Camp National Player of the Year, as well as being named a Heisman finalist.

Walker was invited for an official top 30 visit by the Washington Commanders on April 8.

Walker is widely considered to be one of the top running backs available to NFL teams this year, and he's expected to be selected in the second or third round.

Wherever Walker ends up, he'll be expected to be an immediate contributor, and that team certainly could be the Commanders. Gibson has been durable for Washington playing in 30 out of a possible 33 games in his two years in the league, but you also have to keep in mind that he was a wide receiver in college. On top of that, J.D. McKissic is more of a pass-catcher as well.

Washington finished 12th in rushing last season with a primary combination of Gibson and McKissic. Gibson was the workhorse, starting in 14 out of 16 games and rushing for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns. McKissic only contributed 48 rushing attempts for 212 yards and two touchdowns, but he also caught 43 passes for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

Even though McKissic just signed a two-year deal, worth $7 million contract with the Commanders, it still makes sense long term to draft a running back.

With Walker's skills, he could compliment Gibson very well in Washington. In reality, if you factor McKissic into the mix, Walker could even give the Commanders a three-headed monster in the backfield. He would undoubtedly add more speed to the position group, running a blazing official 4.38 40-yard dash time. He forced the most missed tackles last year and he had the most yards after contact. The Commanders could certainly use Walker's home run ability.