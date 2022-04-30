Touchdown Machine: Commanders Select Nevada TE Cole Turner in 4th Round

At 6-6, Turner plays the tight end position as if he's a wide receiver

With the 149th overall selection in the NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Nevada tight end, Cole Turner.

Turner is a massive human being, standing all of 6-6 and weighing every bit of 240 pounds. A touchdown machine that reeled in 19 catches for scores over the past two seasons, Turner was named First-Team All-Mountain West as a junior in 2020 and followed that up with a Second-Team selection in 2021.

He was under-utilized in his first two seasons with the Wolfpack, buried on the depth chart behind a large group of receivers and catching only six passes.

His best season came in 2021, gathering 63 catches, 677 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He averaged just under 11 yards per reception.

Overall, Turner is limited as a blocker, but skilled as a pass-catcher because of his ball skills and body control to easily expand his catch radius. A good player comparison based on side and skill set is Mike Gesicki.

He's likely seen as a long-term replacement for Logan Thomas, who turns 31 this offseason. Thomas is signed to a pricy contract, so he might not see the field very much right away. That being said, Thomas only played six games last season and Turner is a strong insurance policy.

Drafting Turner also allows John Bates to revert to his more natural role as a blocking tight end.

The Commanders will wrap up their draft class with two seventh-round picks.