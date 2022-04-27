Skip to main content

Washington Hit Jackpot in Terry McLaurin; Is Another Ohio State WR Next?

Garrett Wilson is a crafty route runner who was overshadowed by his teammate.

There is just one more day until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and it is now crunch time for teams like the Washington Commanders, as they are in the final preparation stages before they are on the clock. 

Athletic Ability and Explosiveness

Wilson is an excellent athlete for the wide receiver position. He displays the explosiveness and speed to threaten defenses at all three levels of the field. He shows excellent burst and acceleration to take any pass to the house. His burst out of his stance will keep corners on their heels.

Contested Catch Ability

Wilson has very good hands but does not consistently bring in difficult passes. He has shown the ability to quirk his body to adjust to bad throws. He has excellent spatial awareness and vision, regularly toe-tapping the sideline on passes to the boundary. He has shown the ability to go up and high point the ball, but this is not his strength. He could do a better job of using his body to shield the defender away from the ball. That being said, there is a reason Wilson hauled in 70 balls last season.

Route Running and Separation Ability

Wilson has a great burst coming out of his release, as get gets into his stem quickly, and puts corners on their heels. 

His burst off the line of scrimmage allows him to beat the press without getting a defensive back's hands placed on him. He needs to develop more play strength to consistently beat the press at the NFL level, but a team will have him in the weight room once he is officially on an NFL roster. He is an exceptional route runner and will consistently attack blind spots. 

Shoulder and head fakes are a consistent part of his game, and his double moves are deadly. He can run every route in the route tree. He has exceptionally good hip and ankle flexibility coming in and out of his breaks. Wilson shows quickness as he can stop and go on stutter routes quickly. He can also change direction with ease.

Elusiveness

Wilson is a playmaker once he gets the ball in his hands. He has the elusiveness to make defenders miss in space. His burst and acceleration allow him to break off big plays by simply running by people. However, Wilson lacks the play strength to consistently break tackles to tack on extra yardage. 

Blocking

Wilson gives good effort when it comes to run blocking. He blocks with some vigor and can maintain his blocks frequently.

Bottom Line

Entering the Buckeyes' 2021 season, Olave overshadowed Wilson but that was proven to be a mistake as Wilson showed he was just as talented. His explosiveness and playmaking ability give him a combination that will certainly lead him to high-end success at the pro level. I expect Wilson to be selected in the top 10, at worst in the top 15 picks of the draft.

