Fantasy Football: Will Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Make an Impact in Rookie Year?

Rookies can often be boom or bust.

A lot of attention in the Washington Commanders wide receiver room ... both on the field and in fantasy football ... will go to Terry McLaurin, who recently signed a three-year, $71 million extension with the team.

But teams and fantasy owners could make a mistake this season overlooking rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson was drafted with the 16th pick in April's NFL Draft, the fifth wide receiver selected behind Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions).

Dotson has looked strong in minicamp and OTAs so far and should be the team's slot receiver going into the season. Last year, slot receiver Cooper Kupp ended up having the greatest season for a wide receiver all-time.

Now, I'm not saying Dotson will have a Kupp-like season in 2022, but rookies have had a lot of success in recent years. In the past three seasons, a rookie has finished top-10 in scoring among wide receivers. A.J. Brown finished 10th in 2019, Justin Jefferson finished 5th in 2020 and Ja'Marr Chase finished 3rd in 2021.

McLaurin could grab a lot of those targets in the Washington offense, but there could be plenty of targets for Dotson to grab as well ... enough to make him draftable in redraft leagues and startable as a flex play in 2022.

As a dynasty option, Dotson should be one of the first players off the board given his proven durability and opportunity to grow in a rising offense.