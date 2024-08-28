Former Commanders CB Claimed Off Waivers by Panthers
After the Washington Commanders and the other 31 NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, they each had the opportunity to put in waiver claims for cut players ahead of today's 12 p.m. ET deadline.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Carolina Panthers have been awarded former Commanders cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields off waivers.
Castro-Fields, 25, has played 10 games for the Commanders over the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. He was a candidate for the Commanders practice squad after being cut yesterday, but now he will be on the 53-man roster for the Panthers.
Castro-Fields will be part of a makeover of the Panthers defense as the team also claimed Shemar Bartholomew (New York Jets), Keenan Isaac (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jamie Sheriff and Jon Rhattigan (Seattle Seahawks).
