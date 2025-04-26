Former Commanders QB traded to Vikings
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders were not expected to target a quarterback after trading for Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.
However, as quarterback Sam Howell slid in a class considered to be relatively weak when compared to other groups, the Commanders pulled the trigger on a fifth-round selection, bringing the North Carolina product to the DMV.
After two seasons in Washington, with the team under new leadership, Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, after one season there, he's on the move once again.
"The Seahawks are trading for QB Sam Howell," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday afternoon. "As the Seahawks and MIN swap picks 142 and 172."
In two seasons with the Commanders Howell started 18 games, winning five of them and throwing for just over 4,000 yards with an even 22 touchdowns to 22 interceptions.
Howell played two games last year with Seattle, completing five of his 14 pass attempts, throwing one interception in the process.
Now, Howell will get another fresh start in the NFL, presumably playing behind second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the Vikings.
