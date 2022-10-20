By the time we get to Sunday, it will be all football, because for better or for worse, that is the way the NFL and its media and fans work.

But at this moment, the Washington Commanders continue to be twisted in controversy, which makes it a nature subject of conversation for all - even for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will lead the Packers against Washington in Week 7.

“There’s been some interesting articles and obviously some headlines that maybe grab your attention,” Rodgers said when asked about whether those "interesting headlines'' do damage to the NFL. “It’s interesting, for sure. But I don’t know how much it harms the league.''

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is of course at the center of much of the controversy, with this week's wrinkles featuring an ESPN story that insists that the owner has "dug up dirt'' on Dallas Cowboys boss Jerry Jones and other prominent league figures (an accusation that Snyder vehemently denies) along with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay calling for the league to oust Snyder. ...

To which the Snyder circle has replied (see our exclusive information here): "There is no reason for the Snyders to consider selling the franchise. And they won't.''

Said Rodgers, the four-time NFL MVP: "There’s obviously been some incidents that reflect poorly on certain organizations, which isn’t great for the league. But as you guys all know, the league is going to protect itself, and I’m sure they’ll make the right decision.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.