Aaron Rodgers' Packers vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Washington a Big Underdog?

After a four-game losing streak, the Washington Commanders finally got off the schneid with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

Now, they’ll look to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

SI Sportsbook lists the Packers as a 5.5-point favorite over Washington, but a multitude of factors could cause the odds to swing either way.

Carson Wentz is expected to miss four to six weeks due to a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand. That’ll thrust Taylor Heinicke back into starting quarterback role for Washington.

In 2021, Heinicke started 16 games for the Commanders. He threw for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Along with Heinicke taking snaps under center, the potential return of Jahan Dotson is something to look out for. Despite missing the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, Dotson still leads Washington with four receiving touchdowns. If Dotson returns, it’ll give Heinicke another potent receiving option in his first start of the 2022 season.

Green Bay’s struggles have become much more prevalent in recent weeks.

The Packers struggled to a 27-24 win over the New England Patriots in overtime on Oct. 2 with Bailey Zappe making the first appearance of his career.

In the past two weeks, the Packers blew a 10-point lead in their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9 then they were thoroughly dominated by the New York Jets 27-10 on Sunday.

Through six games, Aaron Rodgers has only thrown for 1,403 yards and nine touchdowns.

Green Bay being a 5.5-point favorite shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. Washington’s struggles combined with the gap between Heinicke and Rodgers may very well be the difference. But if Heinicke can be an upgrade over Wentz and the Packers’ struggles continue, Washington may pull off the upset.

