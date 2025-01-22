Former NFL HC Warns Eagles: Stop Commanders' Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have reached a point where their confidence is almost undeniable. As they prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming NFC Championship game, former Eagles defensive back and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards.
He has one critical piece of advice for his former team: when facing the Commanders, do not let rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels have the ball in a close game late in the fourth quarter.
Speaking on "The Adam Schefter Podcast," Edwards delivered a passionate warning based on what he’s witnessed from the Washington quarterback throughout the season.
“This team has so much confidence right now,” Edwards said. “I do know this: do not, do not let it be close in the fourth quarter and you give him the ball.”
Edwards’ respect for Daniels stems from first-hand experience, having coached the young quarterback during his tenure at Arizona State University.
He recalled a moment from Daniels’ first playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to illustrate his point.
“I said it in the first playoff game when he played Tampa. I said, if the game’s close, and he gets the ball at the end, he’s gonna get you. He got it at the end. That’s it. He’s gonna win this game,” Edwards said.
The stakes are even higher now as Daniels leads the Commanders into Lincoln field for a shot to head to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia boasts one of the league’s number one defenses, but Edwards’ insight stresses the challenge of containing a quarterback who thrives under pressure.
For the Eagles, the message is clear: keep Daniels off the field when it matters most. Otherwise, they could watch Daniels and the Commanders in the Super Bowl.
