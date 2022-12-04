WATCH: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Finds WR Terry McLaurin For TD; Washington Takes 10-0 Lead

The Taylor-to-Terry connection is alive and well today.

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw his first touchdown since Week 7 to wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Here's a look at the score ...

The touchdown capped off an eight-play, 62-yard drive that saw a number of skill players contributing on the drive. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas, and running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson all saw touches alongside McLaurin on the drive.

For McLaurin, it's only his third touchdown of the season, which came in Heinicke's first start of the year.

Earlier this week, McLaurin praised his quarterback for how he's managed the offense.

"I think he's doing a really good job of managing the offense," McLaurin said. "He still takes those chances in double coverage and things of that nature, but I think he's really doing a good job of taking what the defense gives him. He is doing a good job of using his legs as well. I think he just does a really good job of he's not trying to get everything back in one play."

Coming into the game, McLaurin recorded 840 receiving yards, good enough for eighth in the NFL and he's well on pace to have his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. He's the primary reason why the Washington offense has been so dynamic this season and provides a deep threat for opposing secondaries.

The Commanders hold a 10-0 lead against the Giants late in the first quarter.

