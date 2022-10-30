Skip to main content

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Injures Ankle vs. Commanders; Will He Return?

The Washington Commanders' day might get a little easier with running back Jonathan Taylor suffering an injury. How does that affect the rest of the game?

One of the biggest keys for the Washington Commanders today against the Indianapolis Colts was to stop running back Jonathan Taylor.

It's going to be a lot easier after Taylor injured his ankle in the first half against the Commanders.

Taylor started off strong against the Commanders, running the ball five times for 38 yards, including a long 27-yard run on a drive that led to a Colts field goal. That was Taylor's final play before he got his ankle taped up on the sideline.

Taylor has been bit by the injury bug already this season. Last year's rushing leader missed Weeks 5 & 6 with an ankle injury.

Earlier in the week, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said that Taylor is the one player on the Colts' offense who "scares him."

With quarterback Sam Ehlinger making his first career start in the NFL today, Taylor's role in the offense only grew. Now, more pressure will be put on the inexperienced quarterback. For running back duties, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are expected to receive a good number of the carries. However, Taylor returned to the game two drives later.

The Commanders got a slight reprieve, but it remains their biggest key to winning today's game against the Colts.

The Commanders hold a 7-3 lead over the Colts midway through the second quarter.

