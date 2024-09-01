Jayden Daniels Says 'It's Gonna Take Time' To Get Newly Acquired WR 'Up To Speed'
The Washington Commanders are bringing a new era to D.C., and for any football team, that starts with a sound quarterback. Not only is the on-field talent important, but a quarterback must also have a strong locker room presence as a leader.
For the Commanders, they are hoping for No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels to be that guy under center. The LSU product and Heisman-winning quarterback provides a strong dual-threat presence, and his experience at the college football level gives the idea that he might be able to be a strong leader in the locker room, too.
The first test of Daniels' young career could be the addition of a wide receiver, that being former Houston Texans wideout Noah Brown. Formerly with the Dallas Cowboys, Brown is entering his seventh year in the NFL.
Still, Daniels has to build rapport with the newly-acquired receiver. He understands such a thing, too.
"I mean, he's new. I had a whole training camp with the other guys and, you know he just came," Daniels explained. "So just talking through stuff and trying to get up to speed as quickly as possible."
The Commanders moved on from Jahan Dotson, trading the first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles before signing Brown. Daniels was able to work with Dotson, but not Brown and will now have to start over in that regard. It's going to take some time for the quarterback and newly acquired receiver, as Daniels alluded to.
"It's gonna take time. It's kind of just with anybody, you know," Daniels continued. "The more that y'all communicate to each other, talk different looks, different coverages or different routes, the easier it might be to pick up. And he can know what I'm thinking. I can know what he's thinking. We can go from there."
Brown will help compliment the wide receiver room, headlined by Terry McLaurin, as offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury navigates his first season with the team.
Washington turning around a consistently mediocre offense could help the franchise take strides forward in a big, big way.
