Jayden Daniels and Commanders’ Miracle Play Earn Moment of the Year at NFL Honors
The roar of the crowd, the sea of burgundy and gold, the arc of the football in the air toward the endzone – that’s the moment Washington Commanders fans will never forget.
The “Hail Mary” miracle against the Chicago Bears in Week 8 of the 2024 season was the most iconic. And now that Commanders moment will be forever etched in NFL history, earning the 2024 Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year at the 14th Annual NFL Honors.
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels—the man behind the play—stood front and center at the NFL honors ceremony, accepting the award.
His speech was just what Daniels displayed all season, humble and poise. “That was a crazy play,” Daniels said while accepting the award. “I really don’t know what to say, but like I said nothing but God,” Daniels stated.
That play was pure chaos in the best way. A snap in the last seconds of the game. A scramble to stay alive. And then, a desperate heave toward the end zone as time ran out. The ball seemed to hang in the air forever, with every fan holding their breath. When it finally landed in Noah Brown’s hands—the stadium exploded.
The Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year isn’t just an award—it’s proof of how wild that play really was. The NFL’s advanced metrics highlighted just how improbable it all seemed: the distance of the throw and the probability of the Commanders winning the game. Statistically, it shouldn’t have gone down like that. But somehow, it did.
The Hail Mary will live on as a symbol of resilience—a reminder that in football, just like life, it’s never over until it’s over. For Jayden Daniels, the Commanders and the fans, it’s a defining moment. A badge of belief, trust, and refusing to give up, no matter how long the odds. And now it's a moment that will forever be etched in their careers.
