Jayden Daniels Answers Bengals’ Score, Ties Game With Strong TD Drive
The Washington Commanders are taking part in some Monday Night Football action as they hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals struck first, ending their opening drive with a touchdown as the quarterback connected with Ja'Marr Chase to start the game on the right foot.
The Commanders would respond, though, as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the team down the field to set up an eventual touchdown score. He completed each of his three passes for 52 yards, setting up running back Brian Robinson Jr. for a one-yard touchdown run.
In the drive, Daniels connected with Luke McCaffrey once for 30 yards and Austin Ekeler twice for 22 yards. The battle between the two former LSU, Heisman-winning quarterbacks should certainly feature a handful of touchdown scores.
With two key defenders -- Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Clelin Ferrell -- out for the matchup, the Commanders' offense could find themselves in a position to have to do a bit more heavy lifting in the primetime matchup.
