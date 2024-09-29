Jayden Daniels Extends Commanders' Lead With Rushing TD
The Washington Commanders offense keeps on rolling. Playing against the Arizona Cardinals on the road, the Commanders held a 17-7 lead at halftime and received the ball to begin the second half.
It didn't take long for Washington to take advantage of the moment, either. With some help from the Cardinals' defense, the Commanders found themselves in a goal-to-go situation, and, with a dual-threat quarterback like rookie Jayden Daniels, that's a solid position to be in.
The Commanders quarterback took a nine-yard run to the house with blockers leading the way.
The Commanders' offense has been efficient as of late, continually finding ways to score. They went on a 16-drive run of coming away with points, which was ended in the second half when Daniels was intercepted.
The additions of Daniels' legs to the offense has been refreshing to the franchise, which now gets a strong dual-threat option under center to revitalize an offense that has been mediocre in recent history.
Still, Washington's offense has led them in this game, and their defense has absolutely backed them up. The Commanders have only allowed 7 points from the Cardinals into the third quarter.
