Jayden Daniels' NFL Debut vs. Bucs Highly Regarded Among Rookies
Every NFL team -- no matter the expectations surrounding them -- walks into Week 1 of the regular season with a revived hope. Sure, it can be crushed in the matter of a series, but a new-look roster and additional offseason of hard work give some hope to every team.
For the Washington Commanders, the vibe around the team has improved quite a bit with the 2024 season here. No 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels finally made his debut, impressing with his dual-threat ability in his first NFL contest.
How did Daniels fare among the rest of the rookies in the league? CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson looked at the five rookies which stood out in Week 1, citing Daniels as the No. 1 standout. He also questioned whether the rookies' performances were sustainable or not.
"Like Caleb Williams, Daniels played like he was hopped up on adrenaline for three hours. It also looked like the game was moving too fast for him at times," Wilson wrote. "Not that he looked overmatched, but that he was skipping reads, or if his first read wasn't there, he looked to run. But that's also the beauty of Daniels' game: even on a field filled with phenomenal athletes, he's usually the best."
Daniels being a dual-threat talent, he's got a little bit of leeway in missing an initial read for now, as his legs can bail him out. He rushed the ball 16 times, tallying 88 yards and two scores on the ground. The Heisman winner also converted 17 of his 24 passes for 184 yards. Also a win for Daniels, the LSU product didn't throw an interception during Week 1.
"So while he was hit or miss with his arm, and his decisions when he threw the ball, he saved himself from so many dead-end plays because he was able to run out of it," Wilson continued. "The two rushing TDs were nice, but both were of the short-yardage variety; he's damn-near unstoppable in the open field and the biggest threat to his safety isn't taking a hit, it's that he's yet to perfect the slide (it's more of a tumble, like when you trip over your untied shoelaces). When you're talking about rookie QBs, there are certainly bigger problems to have."
Were the flashes shown by Daniels sustainable, though? His style of play is certainly going to be flashy and fun, while the small details -- such as his slide and reads being made -- are set to improve with time. There shouldn't be much concern from the Commanders' fan base.
"Not only is it sustainable, it's going to be a lot of fun to watch," Wilson wrote. "Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has a good track record with young, big-armed, athletic QBs. In fact, the biggest issue facing the Commanders after Week 1 isn't the rookie quarterback, it's getting this defense on track."
The passing game leaves a bit to be desired, but the potential and flashes are certainly there. Washington can hold onto hope of what Kingsbury's offense can look like with Daniels at the helm, and having a fun style of play also adds a versatile dynamic to the offense.
