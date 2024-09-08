Jayden Daniels Scores First NFL Touchdown With Commanders
It took nearly three full quarters, but Jayden Daniels has scored his first NFL touchdown.
Trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-7 on the road, the Washington Commanders needed some momentum on the offensive side of the ball. Splitting the drive with three passes and three runs, Daniels led the Commanders on a six-play, 60-yard touchdown-scoring drive.
This time, however, Daniels was the Washington player to enter the end zone on the ground. The LSU product and No. 2 overall pick is continuing to flash his dual-threat potential within the offense, trimming the Buccaneers' lead to 23-14.
It's safe to say this will be a moment the Heisman winner will relish for quite some time, as he carried the ball with him to the sideline. For the Commanders, the hope is that this is the first of many touchdown scores the young man will tally throughout his career.
The Commanders' defense will have to step up and get the ball back into Daniels' hands, as Washington is seeming to find a rhythm on the offensive side of the ball. Baker Mayfield -- a veteran former Heisman winner -- has been sound in leading the Buccaneers down the field against the Commanders.
