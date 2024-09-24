Jayden Daniels Scores Rushing TD After Huge 55-Yard Terry McLaurin Pass
The Washington Commanders' offense is buzzing in the first half vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting his first bit of NFL primetime action, and he's absolutely delivering.
On the road, the Commanders have put up 21 points in the first half against the Bengals. The first two came from running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler. While the team's third touchdown came on the ground, too, it came from Daniels -- a dual-threat quarterback.
While Daniels cashed the touchdown with his legs, he used a 55-yard bomb to star wide receiver Terry McLaurin to set up the scoring play.
The two-play sequence is beginning to prove what was already being speculated early in the season and all offseason -- the Commanders have their quarterback. The reigning Heisman winner is going to be electric in a Washington jersey as he, with the help of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, looks to revive the franchise's offense.
