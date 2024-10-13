Jayden Daniels Trims Commanders Lead vs. Ravens in Fourth Quarter
The Washington Commanders' offense has fallen off in Week 6, as they've been able to match the Baltimore Ravens' offense through three quarters. They entered the fourth quarter with a 27-13 deficit and an uphill climb toward a victory.
Fortunately for the Commanders, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is a dual-threat stud capable of pushing the ball down the field. To open the fourth quarter, he did just that, leading Washington down the field.
Daniels capped off a 12-play, 70-yard drive with a short pass to star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
It was McLaurin's second touchdown reception of the day, as he's caught five passes on six targets throughout the game. Daniels has completed 22 of his 33 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns.
The rushing attack hasn't exactly supported Daniels and the rest of the offense, but the team now trails 27-20 in the fourth quarter. It'll take a gutty performance from the defense, but the Commanders are certainly giving themselves a chance in the fourth quarter.
Earlier in the game, rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil intercepted Lamar Jackson. Another defensive playmaker stepping up for Washington could turn the tide in this contest.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Activate Three Players vs. Ravens
• Commanders Star RB Out vs. Ravens
• How Much of a Challenge Does the Commanders Offense Present the Ravens?