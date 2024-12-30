Jayden Daniels, Zach Ertz Play Hero in Commanders OT Win vs. Falcons
Overtime is where legends are made, and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is proving why he belongs in the NFL history books.
In a 30-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons that was filled with tension, nail-biting moments, and a high-pressure final drive in overtime, the Commanders rookie demonstrated composure and trust — both in himself and his teammates.
Coming off a win against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington knew they needed a win against the Falcons to secure a spot for a postseason run. As their playoff hopes seemed to rest on Daniels' shoulders he exuded calm — the kind of calm that can only come from preparation and belief.
Reflecting on the moments before overtime, Daniels explained his mindset, “God blessed me again and gave me another opportunity to go out there and try to win a football game. Just like he did last week, it’s a lot of ups and downs and adversity in this game that you go through and you go through in life. You never waiver, you stand tall, stand 10’ down, and go out there and try to execute the moment.”
That faith was evident in the way Daniels approached the game-winning drive. With the game on the line, he turned to his trusted tight end, Zach Ertz, for the final play.
“Man coverage,” Daniels said. “I knew they were going to keep eyes on [WR] Terry [McLaurin], and I knew Zach had a one-on-one. We repped that so many times I knew he was going to win on that, he was going to make the catch, and it was going to be game over.”
Ertz delivered, hauling in a laser from Daniels to secure the victory. For Ertz, the connection with Daniels was the result of countless hours of practice and trust.
“It’s kind of the similar route that I scored against Philly,” Ertz said. “And it’s just a lot of time, it’s a timing throw, so it’s really just a trust throw. And I run that route a lot, a ton of times with Jayden. And it’s really just time on task to be able to build that trust down there in the red zone because you don’t have time to really just sit back there and pat the ball because the windows are so small.”
Ertz noted how the coaches made slight adjustments to the play design, but the result came down to execution.
“Jayden threw the ball about a thousand miles an hour,” Ertz said. “He was saying I was going to catch it or no one was going to catch it, and thankfully I did.”
With the win, Daniels continues to build his reputation as a quarterback who thrives in high-pressure situations. More importantly, the trust and connection between him and his teammates, like Ertz, have become the foundation of the Commanders’ success.
The Commanders will aim to carry that same mentality into their season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, with hopes of locking in the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
