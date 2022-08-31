Bring Back Bostic: Commanders Re-Signing Veteran LB

The Washington Commanders are bringing back a former flame.

According to sources, the team is re-signing linebacker Jon Bostic after he failed to make the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Bostic, a 2013 second-round pick, is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Commanders.

The move comes after the team added a pair of cornerbacks off the waiver wire, which triggered the team to release linebackers David Mayo and De'Jon Harris. The moves left Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and Milo Eifler as the only linebackers on the roster.

By adding Bostic, it reunites him with his former teammates and brings some familiarity and veteran leadership into the room.

Last year, Bostic tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 4 win against the Atlanta Falcons, which ended his season. But during his first two seasons with the team, Bostic played in all 32 games and started all but one.

Bostic won't be expected to start for the Commanders right away, especially with Holcomb, Davis and Eifler holding the fort down, but he could be key on third downs and specific special teams situations.

With Bostic returning to the Commanders, it means the team will have to cut one more player. However, the team has not announced its corresponding move.

Bostic will join the team in the coming days as it prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener on Sept. 11.

