Skip to main content
Bring Back Bostic: Commanders Re-Signing Veteran LB

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bring Back Bostic: Commanders Re-Signing Veteran LB

Bostic played the last three seasons with Washington.

The Washington Commanders are bringing back a former flame.

According to sources, the team is re-signing linebacker Jon Bostic after he failed to make the New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Bostic, a 2013 second-round pick, is entering his 10th season in the NFL and his fourth with the Commanders.

The move comes after the team added a pair of cornerbacks off the waiver wire, which triggered the team to release linebackers David Mayo and De'Jon Harris. The moves left Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and Milo Eifler as the only linebackers on the roster.

By adding Bostic, it reunites him with his former teammates and brings some familiarity and veteran leadership into the room.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jaret Patterson

Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

The team brought back 15 players that were previously cut.

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders Helmets

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Commander Country Staff
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

Two names have emerged as the likely top candidates to return kicks and punts for Washington this coming season.

By David Harrison

Last year, Bostic tore his pectoral muscle in a Week 4 win against the Atlanta Falcons, which ended his season. But during his first two seasons with the team, Bostic played in all 32 games and started all but one.

Bostic won't be expected to start for the Commanders right away, especially with Holcomb, Davis and Eifler holding the fort down, but he could be key on third downs and specific special teams situations.

With Bostic returning to the Commanders, it means the team will have to cut one more player. However, the team has not announced its corresponding move.

Bostic will join the team in the coming days as it prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener on Sept. 11.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Jaret Patterson
News

Commanders Practice Squad: 15 Cuts Sign Back With Washington

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Commanders Helmets
News

Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers

By Commander Country Staff
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders
News

Have Commanders Identified Kickoff, Punt Return Specialists?

By David Harrison
Christian Gonzalez
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Who Do Commanders Select?

By Jeremy Brener
Cole Turner, Washington Commanders, Tight End
News

Commanders 53-Man Roster: Why Did Washington Keep 5 Tight Ends?

By Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Reaves
News

'I Just Never Quit': Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Earns Roster Spot

By Jeremy Brener
brian robinson jr
News

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. Released From Hospital; When Will He Return?

By Nathaniel Marrero
Daron Payne
News

Commanders Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster: Who Made The Team?

By Jeremy Brener