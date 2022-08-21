Commanders vs. Chiefs DEFENSE Snap Counts: What Can Washington Learn?
The Washington Commanders defense is recovering from a rough loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
The team played 38 different players on defense during the game. Here's a closer look at the snap counts for the defense ...
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
Bobby McCain, FS
32
48
William Jackson III, CB
32
48
Jamin Davis, LB
32
48
Kendall Fuller, CB
31
47
Kamren Curl, FS
31
47
Cole Holcomb, LB
31
47
Jeremy Reaves, FS
26
39
Casey Toohill, DE
24
36
Daniel Wise, DT
24
36
Percy Butler, S
23
35
Christian Holmes, CB
23
35
Chandler Stribling, CB
23
35
Daron Payne, DT
23
35
Phidarian Mathis, DT
22
33
Jonathan Allen, DT
22
33
William Bradley-King, DE
22
33
Efe Obada, DE
21
32
Darrick Forrest, SS
21
32
Montez Sweat, DE
21
32
James Smith-Williams, DE
20
30
Benjamin St-Juste, CB
19
29
Khaleke Hudson, LB
18
27
Danny Johnson, CB
18
27
David Mayo, LB
18
27
Steven Parker, FS
17
26
Milo Eifler, LB
16
24
De'Jon Harris, LB
15
23
Shaka Toney, DE
15
23
David Bada, DT
13
20
Justin Hamilton, DT
13
20
Josh Drayden, CB
12
18
DeJuan Neal, DB
11
17
Jacub Panasiuk, DE
9
14
Tyler Clark, DT
9
14
Corn Elder, CB
9
14
Bunmi Rotimi, DE
4
6
Ferrod Gardner, S
4
6
Tre Walker, LB
2
3
By playing so many people, the Commanders defense got a strong taste of what the regular season could look like. Nobody played more than 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps, making it a balanced effort for Jack Del Rio's defense as it inches closer to the start of the season.
Commanders vs. Chiefs OFFENSE Snap Counts: Antonio Gibson vs. Brian Robinson Jr.
The running back competition heats up.
Run Rookie Run: Commanders Make Right Move Starting Brian Robinson Jr. Over Antonio Gibson
While it may have surprised some, the Washington coaching staff made the right decision, and it showed on Saturday.
Chiefs 24, Commanders 14: 3 Observations in Loss vs. Kansas City
A breakdown of Washington's on-field product in the second week of the preseason.
Linebacker Jamin Davis was tied with defensive backs Bobby McCain and William Jackson III in snaps, signaling a large role for the second-year player once the season begins.
The Commanders will now prepare for their final preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.