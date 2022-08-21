Skip to main content

Commanders vs. Chiefs DEFENSE Snap Counts: What Can Washington Learn?

A lot of players saw action.

The Washington Commanders defense is recovering from a rough loss against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team played 38 different players on defense during the game. Here's a closer look at the snap counts for the defense ...

Defense Snap Counts

PlayerSnapsPercentage

Bobby McCain, FS

32

48

William Jackson III, CB

32

48

Jamin Davis, LB

32

48

Kendall Fuller, CB

31

47

Kamren Curl, FS

31

47

Cole Holcomb, LB

31

47

Jeremy Reaves, FS

26

39

Casey Toohill, DE

24

36

Daniel Wise, DT

24

36

Percy Butler, S

23

35

Christian Holmes, CB

23

35

Chandler Stribling, CB

23

35

Daron Payne, DT

23

35

Phidarian Mathis, DT

22

33

Jonathan Allen, DT

22

33

William Bradley-King, DE

22

33

Efe Obada, DE

21

32

Darrick Forrest, SS

21

32

Montez Sweat, DE

21

32

James Smith-Williams, DE

20

30

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

19

29

Khaleke Hudson, LB

18

27

Danny Johnson, CB

18

27

David Mayo, LB

18

27

Steven Parker, FS

17

26

Milo Eifler, LB

16

24

De'Jon Harris, LB

15

23

Shaka Toney, DE

15

23

David Bada, DT

13

20

Justin Hamilton, DT

13

20

Josh Drayden, CB

12

18

DeJuan Neal, DB

11

17

Jacub Panasiuk, DE

9

14

Tyler Clark, DT

9

14

Corn Elder, CB

9

14

Bunmi Rotimi, DE

4

6

Ferrod Gardner, S

4

6

Tre Walker, LB

2

3

By playing so many people, the Commanders defense got a strong taste of what the regular season could look like. Nobody played more than 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps, making it a balanced effort for Jack Del Rio's defense as it inches closer to the start of the season.

Linebacker Jamin Davis was tied with defensive backs Bobby McCain and William Jackson III in snaps, signaling a large role for the second-year player once the season begins.

The Commanders will now prepare for their final preseason contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.

