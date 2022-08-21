Commanders vs. Chiefs OFFENSE Snap Counts: Antonio Gibson vs. Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders running back competition is heating up after Saturday's preseason loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As soon as third-round rookie Brian Robinson Jr. trotted onto the field with the first-team instead of incumbent starter Antonio Gibson, the competition turned from a small spark to a full-on flame.

But what did the snap counts teach us Saturday? Here's a look at the offensive snap counts ...

Player Snaps Played Percentage Aaron Monteiro, OT 48 74 Willie Beavers, OT 47 72 Keith Ismael, C 44 68 Eli Wolf, TE 40 62 Chris Paul, OT 33 51 Alex Akingbulu, OT 33 51 Saahdiq Charles, OT 32 49 Sam Cosmi, OT 32 49 Armani Rogers, TE 31 48 Jahan Dotson, WR 31 48 Sam Howell, QB 30 46 Dax Milne, WR 26 40 Alex Erickson, WR 24 37 Dyami Brown, WR 24 37 Cam Sims, WR 21 32 Jon Toth, C 19 29 Antonio Gibson, RB 19 29 Cornelius Lucas, OT 19 29 Carson Wentz, QB 19 29 Chase Roullier, C 19 29 Terry McLaurin, WR 18 28 Taylor Heinicke, QB 16 25 Kyric McGowan, WR 14 22 Reggie Bonnafon, RB 13 20 Brian Robinson Jr., RB 13 20 Curtis Samuel, WR 12 18 Jaret Patterson, RB 11 17 Kelvin Harmon, WR 10 15 Jonathan Williams, RB 9 14 Marken Michel, WR 8 12

Despite not starting, Gibson (19) saw more snaps on offense than Robinson (13). However, the rookie out-carried the third-year vet with eight snaps vs. two.

Gibson saw most of the snaps with Taylor Heinicke and the second-team offense, so the lesser amount of snaps proceeds to tell us that the team is saving Robinson to be the regular-season starter.