Key Game Statuses Revealed For Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints
The Washington Commanders are mounting for a playoff push. They are well-rested fresh off a bye week and are on the road for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. They are 8-5 and their best chance to get into the playoffs will be a wild card bid.
The bye week did the Commanders, well, too. They were able to get healthier coming out of a week off, which will be crucial as they chase a playoff spot. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Mattimore is making his debut with the club against his former team, now, too.
There are still a few players who are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of the contest. Here are a few key game statuses for the Commanders for the matchup:
OUT:
- WR Noah Brown, kidney
Questionable:
- WR Jamison Crowder, calf
- K Zane Gonzalez, foot
- DT Daron Payne, back
The Commanders got much healthier. While Noah Brown's injury is more serious, the rest are smaller injuries that could be resolved quickly.
With Washington searching for a playoff berth, remaining healthy will be key for success and potentially a playoff win just one season removed from a 4-13 season.
