Key Game Statuses Revealed For Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints

The Washington Commander could be without a couple of key players against the New Orleans Saints.

Kade Kimble

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are mounting for a playoff push. They are well-rested fresh off a bye week and are on the road for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. They are 8-5 and their best chance to get into the playoffs will be a wild card bid.

The bye week did the Commanders, well, too. They were able to get healthier coming out of a week off, which will be crucial as they chase a playoff spot. Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Mattimore is making his debut with the club against his former team, now, too.

There are still a few players who are dealing with injuries that could keep them out of the contest. Here are a few key game statuses for the Commanders for the matchup:

OUT:

  • WR Noah Brown, kidney

Questionable:

  • WR Jamison Crowder, calf
  • K Zane Gonzalez, foot
  • DT Daron Payne, back

The Commanders got much healthier. While Noah Brown's injury is more serious, the rest are smaller injuries that could be resolved quickly.

With Washington searching for a playoff berth, remaining healthy will be key for success and potentially a playoff win just one season removed from a 4-13 season.

