"You f'ing kidding me?!''

Taken out of context - which is happening all over the internet as you read this - Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera's remarks about the state of the franchise seem ill-fitting.

Why is he using NSFW language to brag about the proud history of the franchise when, largely, what matters right now is that the 2022 edition of the team, having lost three games in a row and now sitting at 1-3 on the season, looks doomed to failure?

Is he "tone-deaf''?

No. Because context is important.

"I'm pissed and I'm frustrated,'' the franchise's leader said on Monday after a 25-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys.

Rivera, during his Monday press conference with the media, was asked to share his reflections on how frustrated the fan base is (again).

And he "went off,'' in a sense.

“I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is. Shit, this organization's got five championships. You f----g kidding me?" Rivera said, via NBC Sports. "I get it. I understand how important it is to win."

To be clear: Rivera isn't "bragging.'' Nor is he "deflecting,'' trying to steer attention away from the fact that he has just 15 wins in three seasons by attempting to stir up memories of Joe Gibbs and George Allen.

He is saying that the Washington Commanders, as an organization, understand how to win.

He shouldn't be ripped for that claim ... though that claim should be analyzed, because given the fact that over the past 30 years this club has just three playoff wins, is it worth wondering if Washington actually remembers how to win.

