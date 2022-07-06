Landon Collins to Cowboys? Commanders Thoughts on Proposed Move

Should we listen to the whispers? And should the Washington Commanders, his previous employer, care?

Will Landon Collins soon continue his tour of the NFC East?

Safety Jayron Kearse wildly exceeded expectations last season as he had a career season with Dallas. We recently discussed how he is expected to be one of Dallas's biggest sleeper-to-step-up players this upcoming season. With Kearse holding the box safety role, strong safety isn't a glaring need for Dallas.

Nonetheless, that's exactly the spot that Landon Collins plays, and there have been whispers about bringing him to Dallas.

Collins likely wouldn't threaten Kearse's starting job though, instead, he'd be a depth piece and insurance policy if Kearse gets hurt. If anything, he would take the role of now departed Keanu Neal, who played a hybrid safety-linebacker role for Dallas.

In the role that Neal served, Collins would be able to narrow his responsibilities and just serve as a run enforcer for Dallas. With 100-plus tackles in four out of his seven seasons, Collins would be a solid contributor in this role. Additionally, it would mask any coverage concerns that Collins typically carries as a pure safety.

Collins tied for the fifth most receptions allowed in coverage league-wide last season, and had an abysmal Pro Football Focus grade of 54.7. When Collins played linebacker in a hybrid role for the Washington Commanders, he performed much better.

Washington had Collins on the team with a six-year, $84 million contract. However, after being released mid way through the contract and displaying lackluster play at times, Dallas would likely be able to sign the hybrid defender for a budget price.

He won't be a franchise-changing signing, but Collins would have the opportunity to provide solid depth to Dallas at a low cost. Would it be wise for the Cowboys to roll the dice here? More likely, the Cowboys will roll at safety with Kearse alongside Malik Hooker, with another run-stopping safety Donovan Wilson in play - and one more prospect in rookie UDFA Markquese Bell.

But Collins, who has Pro Bowl talent if used properly, is an idea to file away should one of those four falter in Oxnard. Meanwhile, the Commanders think they have answers in the wake of saying goodbye to Collins ... and yet when some analyze the Washington roster, "defensive back'' remains an area of need.

In the end, Collins wasn't enough of a value to play with Washington - but remains enough of a talent that Washington would probably prefer to not have to oppose him twice a year.